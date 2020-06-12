LTC David H. Patterson (USA Retired)August 21, 1997 - May 16, 2020LTC David H. Patterson (USA Retired) age 82 of Palm Coast, FL, passed away peacefully at 12:53 a.m. on May 16, 2020. Born August 21, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the eldest of two sons of the late Homer J. and Melva May Patterson. He is survived by his wife Sandra and three sons John, Michael, and David. Pat served his country in the U.S. Army for 24 years both in the United States and abroad (Germany 6 years, Korea 2 years, and Vietnam 1 year) in various capacities. After he retired from the Army, Pat further served his country as a member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 19 years. He worked as a resource manager in the Corps Headquarters, in Washington D.C. and was working part time for Sabre Corporation as a consultant at the time of his passing. Pat was an avid fisher, card player and bowler, helping others to improve their skills. He touched the life of many children, devoting his spare time to their physical and mental development, as a coach for baseball, basketball, soccer, bowling, and football. David was a loving father and husband who demonstrated daily the core values and morals of how a man should be. He exuded respect to all he met and was never one to raise his voice to another person. The world will never see his like again and he will be sorely missed by all whose life he touched. A memorial service will be held at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be held before the service from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Pat will be inurned at Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military Honors. The family of Mr. Patterson entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.