David Hall Nixon
1952 - 2020
David Hall Nixon
05-30-1952 - 08-08-2020
Seabreeze Grads may remember David from the Class of 1970 & his nickname "Spider." David was an active surfer in addition to his sports participation at Seabreeze High School and later at DBCC. He endured a decades' long struggle with liver disease which eventually led to his early death. David lived his adult life in Coral Springs, FL where his wife, Mary Ann, her mother Mary, & David's youngest son, Colin, still reside. David's oldest son Sean & his wife Stephanie Vianelli Nixon & their daughter Aisling live in Boulder, CO. David is also survived by two brothers Terry (Kelly), Port Orange & Lewis, Orlando.
David was born to William & Drusilla Singletary Nixon in Jackson, TN & at age 12 he moved to Daytona Beach. At Seabreeze, he participated in basketball, track & JV football, as well as playing drums in the band. After graduation, David attended FAU & received an MA in English. He started a teaching career with two years at the Prep School of Boca Raton followed by 37 years teaching English at Palm Beach Community College. David's many interests included chess, golf, coin collecting, painting & writing poems, short stories & plays. He was moderator of the chess club & initiated the creative writing class on his campus. He loved spending time with his sons from coaching their basketball teams to helping with their high school bands. Coral Springs Funeral Home has an online guestbook:
https://www.coralspringsfuneralhome.com/obits.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
