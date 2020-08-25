1/1
David Harris Ratner
1949 - 2020
David Harris Ratner
January 8,1949 - August 20, 2020
David H. Ratner, retired school media specialist, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 after a long decline in health. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Wilma, and his two daughters, Shari and Janice. David was born in Bronx, New York and raised in Miami Beach, FL. He graduated from University of Miami and had a Masters degree from Florida State University. The majority of his life was spent in Ormond Beach, teaching in Volusia County High Schools. He always believed in honesty, integrity, independence and promptness. He tried to instill those same traits in his own children and students. He enjoyed working with computers, as well as film and TV Production. He was proud of his family's personal accomplishments as well as all of his students'. A graveside service was held on Sunday, August 23rd. in New Jersey. Remembrance donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
