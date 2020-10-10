David Harrison Long - 57

October 5, 2020

On Monday October 5th, 2020 we all lost an angel here on earth. If you had the pleasure of knowing David, you know he was a simple man, a woods man and most importantly God's man. David was born in Sandersville, GA and moved to Deleon Springs, FL in his youth where he built his life and raised his children. David loved the outdoors. It was a place to hunt, fish and ride in the mud but more importantly a place to spend time with family and friends. David enjoyed cooking and this will certainly be missed by everyone. David was survived by his daughter, Erica Martin and two sons, Calvin Long and Lawton Long. Along with their spouses Robert Martin and Kelsey Long. Grandchildren Gunner, Wesley, Kinley, Logan and Lantry. Sister Tessa Michaelos, brother in-law John and nephews George and John David. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 17th from 3-5 p.m. at Deleon Springs State Park and is open to the public.



