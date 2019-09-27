|
|
David J. McLellan
Oct. 5, 1954 - Aug. 28, 2019
A Celebration of Life for David J. McLellan, age 64, of Ormond Beach, FL, will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 6:00pm with a gathering one hour prior to services at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Dave passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019. David was born on October 5, 1954 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Dennis and Elizabeth (Saunders) McLellan. He graduated with a degree in Mortuary Science from ATC Canton College. Dave assumed ownership as the third generation of McLellan Funeral Home in 1988. He was currently employed as a funeral director for Lohman Funeral Home in Ormond Beach, where he served and cared for hundreds of families over the years. David was a parishioner at St. Brendan's Catholic Church in Ormond Beach; he also enjoyed being a part of the Ormond Beach community. Donations may be made in David's memory to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) at https://unos.org/give/. Please consider Donating Life by becoming an organ donor. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019