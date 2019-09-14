|
David Jennings Wiley
July 1, 1948 - September 13, 2019
David Wiley, a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and all-around good guy died on September 13, 2019 of glioblastoma. All who knew Dave and love him are saddened that he left us too soon and was taken by a disease no person should experience. Dave was born in Mount Vernon, Ohio to Ruth and Bill Wiley. Dave was an accomplished pilot who earned his pilot's license at age 15 before his driver's license. His passion for flying continued with him earning his commercial license at age 16 followed by his instructor's license. He was a member of the Quiet Birdman Flying Club. Dave began his first business, Convenience Business Service, flying to locations to pick up Xerox paper and acting as a distributor using the family garage. He found great joy in getting in his plane and taking to the air for any reason. After graduating from Mount Vernon High School, Dave attended Wichita State University and graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. After moving to Florida in the early 70's, Dave continued his entrepreneurial spirit through multiple ventures including a successful career in real estate and land development. On July 21, 1973, Dave married Karen A. Jones the love of his life. They raised two children, David Jr. and Tiffany. Dave's and Karen's love and partnership were so strong that we would all be lucky if we could experience something similar in our lifetime. Some of the many things Dave enjoyed were Disney, pirates, the Tuesday McDonald's lunch group, travel and cruising to exotic places. While running multiple successful businesses, Dave still reached out to people who he felt "just needed a little extra help". He did not share this with other people as he never wanted attention drawn to himself. Dave will always be remembered by his family as a kind and compassionate gentleman that could always be counted on. His true legacy is his love and devotion for his late wife Karen and their children. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Bill Wiley, and his wife, Karen A. Wiley. Dave is survived by his children: David Wiley Jr. and wife, Miryam, of Miami and Tiffany Anne Wiley of New Smyrna Beach; his mother Ruth Wiley Cassaday of New Smyrna Beach; sister, Ann (Monty) Busick of Fuquay-Varina, NC; brothers Bob (Sharon) Wiley of New Smyrna Beach and Don (Cynthia) Wiley of Marion, Ohio; In-laws: Kassie Jones of Marietta, Georgia, Jayne (Bob) Duncan of Marietta, Georgia, and Shannon Jones(Anne Weber) of Cincinnati, Ohio; and nieces and nephews: Michael, Rob, Jeff, Ross, Jed, Jennifer, Allison, Lindsay and Whitney. A memorial service will be held on Monday September 16, 2019 at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home, 406 S. Orange St., New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168 at 4pm. To honor Dave's life and lift a glass to a man that was loved, a Celebration of Life will follow the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler Counties, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129, Phone (386) 322-4701 or the Glioblastoma Foundation, www.glioblastomafoundation.org in Durham, North Carolina. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019