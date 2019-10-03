|
|
David Jerome Stomber
Apr. 29, 1964 - Sep. 28, 2019
David Jerome Stomber, resident of Florida, passed away on September 28, 2019 at the age of 55. He is survived by his parents; father Raymond Stomber, mother Ingeburg Rovenskie, his wife Dianne (Bruno) Stomber, and his children Kyle Stomber, Matthew Stomber, Devin Stomber and Bradley Stomber, daughter-in-law Barbara Stomber; close friend and mother of all his children Wendy Stomber. His sister Lalette Bailey and his loving brother in heaven Michael Stomber. David graduated from Spruce Creek high school in Port Orange, got his first job at Duff's Buffet and over the years he bought his first restaurant with his friend/partner Albert Harris co-owners of Duff's Buffet in Ormond. A public visitation for David will be held at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona on Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 beginning at 11am with a service immediately following at 1pm. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory in Leesburg, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019