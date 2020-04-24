|
David K. Nelson
March 17, 1947 - April 22, 2020
David K. Nelson(Big D) was born on March 17, 1947 in Grafton, North Dakota. He was a basketball star in high school, a Navy veteran and retired from the post office a legend. Big D was a tough and lovable man who achieved his dream home, a log cabin, on his metropolis which he cleared himself with many friends. Everyone has spent many fun times in the beer garden where drinking was mandatory. He was loved by many, especially his family of three children, David, Dawn and Janine; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren and six siblings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Rest In Peace Superman.. we love you!
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020