David Kendal Kenemer

2/3/1958 - 5/31/2020

The Deltona Publix stock value must have taken a nosedive after loyal daily patron David Kendal Kenemer, 62, of Deltona, FL, literally, "left the building."

Dave was born in Dalton, GA, beginning his third year of life with a literal bang—via a head-on collision with a Cadillac, to where his first nickname was bestowed, "Bumperface." His childhood was spent horseback riding, breaststroking on the swim team, playing drums with the school marching band, and defying authority with his early partners-in-crime.

After graduation, he attended Ringling School of Art and Design where he met (then married) Bobe, his beloved—often bemused—wife of 37 years. They went on to have two beautiful children who were his pride and joy.

Vern (his nickname from his coworkers) was a 30-year loyal member of Sprinkler Fitters Union Local 821, who still speak fondly of his exploits—including the nude murals left on various construction site walls.

Dave forged a trail of generosity, wisdom, and abundant laughter due to his dry wit and unexpected antics. He was a magnetic personality, an honest man, unafraid to stand up for his beliefs, and was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. A talented self-taught musician who enjoyed playing banjo, guitar, and drums, he loved to jam to all genres of music. He was an exceptional and innovative cook, passionate that no one went hungry. He enjoyed watching his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and any Clint Eastwood movie, and believed that in a parallel universe, he and his buds were minor characters in "The Big Lebowski." His friendships ran deep and lifelong. He was a founding member of Bull Bash, a camp gathering of friends that still continues, 36 years strong.

Dave's absolute favorite memories were of those he spent at the family home, the Durant House in South Georgia. His family will lovingly remember his cooking for the masses at Thanksgiving, late nights around a fire or game table with the kids, telling stories, and his Daveisms of often zany and unfiltered comments. Dave's friends and his children's friends (many who considered Dave a second dad) will recall his ability to karate kick the fan string with his foot (don't tell Bobe), showing off his hamboning skills, the deep late-night conversations, his chicken dance to "Play That Funky Music," and his sheer pride in being able to share the Durant Porch with those he loved.

His presence will be greatly missed by his wife, Bobe, his children Emma (Rich) and Clay (Raven), his siblings, Kerry (Liz), Lynn, and Beth (James); his mother and step-father, Betty Ann and Jim, and numerous extended family. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Kendal Feagans Kenemer of Dalton, GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Dave's memory for the upkeep of his family home in Southern Georgia. Funds may be made via Venmo (@Durant-House) or a check to Durant House, LLC. You may email heyverndb@gmail.com for the address. Also, donations may be made to Local 821 Scholarship Fund, Sprinkler Fitters Local 821, 1975 Sansbury's Way, Suite 115, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 to help children of UA 821 members with college expenses.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. So if you feel a Seminole wind, hear a banjo playing Led Zeppelin, spy a painted Bunting flying free, or stand too close to a ring of fire, then raise a glass to Dave.



