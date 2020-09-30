David Lee Whitton

June 25, 1940 - September 5, 2020

David L. Whitton, of Ormond Beach, Florida – beloved husband, father, step father, brother and grandpa – passed away on September 5, 2020, at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House of Flagler County, Florida, with his family by his side.

David was born on June 25, 1940, in Marion, Indiana, to Herbert and Margaret Whitton. He graduated from Marion High School in 1958 and retired from the Marion Police Department after 20 years of dedicated service. In 1969, he was awarded the "Certificate of Merit" for saving the lives of three people using CPR – including a 15 month old baby who nearly drowned, a heart attack victim and a smoke inhalation victim. At the time, this was a national record for a lay person. Whitton's duties as a police officer included serving as the Assistant Chief of Police, as well as a Detective. He was also a member of the Motorcycle Drill Team, the Scuba Diving Team, Fraternal Order of Police and one of the first members of the newly installed K-9 unit along with his K-9 partner, Rusty. He was an amateur pilot and also a Nationally Certified Marksman. In retirement, he became an avid golfer.

In 1984, Whitton moved his family to Ormond Beach, Florida. Six years later, in 1990, he and his wife built and operated Babe's Blue Room Lounge. His hobbies included restoring a 1940 Packard and a 1959 Chris Craft boat. Both were restored to beautiful working condition.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Norma "Babe" Sample; daughter, Kellie Whitton of Ormond Beach, FL; sons, Greg (Mary Jane of Noblesville, IN, Kevin (Lu) of Ormond Beach, FL and Scott of Huntington, IN; stepson, Duane Kelch of Indianapolis, IN; stepdaughter, Julie Kelch of Wabash, IN; grandchildren, Kristen (Joel) Weigand of Winchester, IN, Kelsey (Patrick) Flanagan of Eaton, OH, and Caysea (Austin) Whitton of Leesburg, IN; six great grandchildren; several "adopted" grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brother, Steven Whitton of Indianapolis, IN.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 3 – 5 pm at Babe's Blue Room Lounge, 206 S. Nova Road, Ormond Beach, FL.

David's Memorial Service was held on September 16, 2020, in his hometown of Marion, Indiana.



