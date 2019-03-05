|
|
David M. Morgan
09/17/1934 - 03/02/2019
David M. Morgan, 84, of Port Orange, Florida, went to be with his Lord and rejoin the love of his life, Elizabeth Satterfield Morgan, on March 2, 2019. He was born on September 17, 1934 in Lockport, New York, to James P. and Caroline Morgan and moved to Daytona Beach in 1958. He was a graduate of Houghton College in New York, and earned a post-graduate degree in Education from Stetson University. David taught for the Volusia County School District before serving as principal at a number of schools, the last being Sugar Mill Elementary in Port Orange. He also served in the Florida Army National Guard and the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He was a devoted and loving husband and a wonderful father. David was predeceased by his beloved wife Liz and his brother Phil; left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Nancy Morgan Stosik of Nashville, Tennessee, and Susan Morgan of Port Orange, Florida, along with his sister-in-law, June Morgan of Daytona Beach. Funeral Services will be held for David on Thursday March 7th at Lohman Funeral Home Daytona beginning at 10am. Those who wish may also share condolences with the family at: lohmanfuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made in David's name to New Smyrna Bible Chapel, 101 Hester Ave. New Smyrna Beach, FL. 32168
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019