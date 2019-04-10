Home

David Molinelli

04/06/2019
David Molinelli, 72, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away on April 7th, 2019 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, FL. Originally from Weehawken, NJ, he moved to this area on Aug. 3, 2003 from Marietta, GA. Dave retired from Nokia as an IT Specialist. He attended RCA Institute and Fairleigh Dickinson University in NJ in 1968. Dave loved everything Disney; he was a woodworker, built speakers, loved classical music and spending time with his family. Dave was predeceased by his parents, William and Celia Molinell. He is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Donna Molinelli, of Palm Coast, his sons, Scott Molinelli of Palm Coast, and Craig Molinelli of Bunnell, FL, his brother, William Molinelli of Hackensack, NJ, sisters Helen Matalone of Saddlebrook, NJ, Joan Picinich of North Bergen, NJ and Dolores Barettella (deceased), plus numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation will be at Heritage Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Florida Hospital Hospice Care, 770 W. Granada Blvd., Suite 304, Ormond Beach, FL 32174. A Celebration of Life will be held in NJ at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
