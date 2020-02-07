|
|
David N. Kelsey
Feb. 19, 1937 - Jan. 5, 2020
Dr. David N. Kelsey, 82, Oak Hill, passed away January 5, 2020 Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, Edgewater, surrounded by his family. David, a U. S. Navy veteran, was born in Richmond, Indiana to Donald C. and Ruth Kelsey. He received his undergraduate, masters and PhD from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was professor of curriculum and instruction at Illinois State University for four years and then continued his career at State University of New York at Oswego for 25 years before retiring to Florida. David loved his many friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, boating, riding motorcycles and playing poker. Throughout the years, he made many contributions to various charitable organizations. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Kathy; two grandchildren, Jordan and Katelynn of Oswego; one brother, Kenneth of Murraysville, PA and his daughter-in-law, Alis Kelsey Hyland of Oswego. He was preceded in death by two sons, Kip Lee and Donald Kelsey and his sister, Claudine Paluzzi. Celebration of Life will be from 12 Noon until 2 PM on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Lighthouse Cove Clubhouse in Oak Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020