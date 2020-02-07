Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lighthouse Cove Clubhouse
Oak Hill, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kelsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David N. Kelsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David N. Kelsey Obituary
David N. Kelsey
Feb. 19, 1937 - Jan. 5, 2020
Dr. David N. Kelsey, 82, Oak Hill, passed away January 5, 2020 Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, Edgewater, surrounded by his family. David, a U. S. Navy veteran, was born in Richmond, Indiana to Donald C. and Ruth Kelsey. He received his undergraduate, masters and PhD from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was professor of curriculum and instruction at Illinois State University for four years and then continued his career at State University of New York at Oswego for 25 years before retiring to Florida. David loved his many friends and family. He enjoyed fishing, boating, riding motorcycles and playing poker. Throughout the years, he made many contributions to various charitable organizations. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Kathy; two grandchildren, Jordan and Katelynn of Oswego; one brother, Kenneth of Murraysville, PA and his daughter-in-law, Alis Kelsey Hyland of Oswego. He was preceded in death by two sons, Kip Lee and Donald Kelsey and his sister, Claudine Paluzzi. Celebration of Life will be from 12 Noon until 2 PM on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Lighthouse Cove Clubhouse in Oak Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -