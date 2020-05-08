David Paul Roessler
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Paul Roessler
January 22, 1947 - May 2, 2020
David Paul Roessler 73, passed away on May 2, 2020. David lived all his years happy and the life of the party. One always knew when Dave was in the room. His generosity was felt by all and he loved everyone. He was born in Cincinnati Ohio and was a graduate of Elder High School. David was also an Air Force Veteran. He worked for many years at Florida Production Engineering in Daytona Beach and SAPA in St. Augustine, Florida. David lived in Holly Hill, Florida with his wife of 32 years, Sharon. He was the father of David Roessler and Gina Quattlebaum and stepdaughters, Troy L. Egeberg and Teri Caldwell. He is also survived by his brothers, John and Tom Roessler and his sister Janet Scanlon. His pride and joys were his nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions of social distancing his celebration of life will be delayed until a future date and time. David will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Northern Kentucky, 639 Philadelphia Street, Covington, KY 41011 or the Eagles in Ormond Beach, Florida. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved