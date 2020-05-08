David Paul Roessler
January 22, 1947 - May 2, 2020
David Paul Roessler 73, passed away on May 2, 2020. David lived all his years happy and the life of the party. One always knew when Dave was in the room. His generosity was felt by all and he loved everyone. He was born in Cincinnati Ohio and was a graduate of Elder High School. David was also an Air Force Veteran. He worked for many years at Florida Production Engineering in Daytona Beach and SAPA in St. Augustine, Florida. David lived in Holly Hill, Florida with his wife of 32 years, Sharon. He was the father of David Roessler and Gina Quattlebaum and stepdaughters, Troy L. Egeberg and Teri Caldwell. He is also survived by his brothers, John and Tom Roessler and his sister Janet Scanlon. His pride and joys were his nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions of social distancing his celebration of life will be delayed until a future date and time. David will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Northern Kentucky, 639 Philadelphia Street, Covington, KY 41011 or the Eagles in Ormond Beach, Florida. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.