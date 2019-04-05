|
David R. Vandegrift
12/19/1972 - 04/03/2019
On April 3, 2019 this beautiful soul went to be with the Lord. David worked at Gary Yeomans Ford as a wrecker driver. He loved NASCAR, fishing, shooting pool and hanging out with friends at Walden's. Riding motorcycles was his passion. He is survived by his parents, Deborah & Donald Stickney, two brothers, Donny & Kyle, and cousins Lisa, Terry, Robyn, Jill, Michele and Tony. He is predeceased by his brother Michael and his loving dog Shady. Services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 @ 12 noon with visitation @ 11am, at Lohman Funeral Home, 1423 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach 32124.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 10, 2019