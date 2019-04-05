Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Daytona Funeral Home
1423 Bellevue Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 267-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for David Vandegrift
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Vandegrift


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David R. Vandegrift Obituary
David R. Vandegrift
12/19/1972 - 04/03/2019
On April 3, 2019 this beautiful soul went to be with the Lord. David worked at Gary Yeomans Ford as a wrecker driver. He loved NASCAR, fishing, shooting pool and hanging out with friends at Walden's. Riding motorcycles was his passion. He is survived by his parents, Deborah & Donald Stickney, two brothers, Donny & Kyle, and cousins Lisa, Terry, Robyn, Jill, Michele and Tony. He is predeceased by his brother Michael and his loving dog Shady. Services will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 @ 12 noon with visitation @ 11am, at Lohman Funeral Home, 1423 Bellevue Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach 32124.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now