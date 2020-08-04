David Randall Leathers

4/7/1938 - 7/23/2020

David Randall Leathers, 82, Edgewater, Florida died suddenly of cardiac arrest on July 23, 2020. He was born in Biddeford, Maine on April 7, 1938, the son of Randall Leathers and Audrey (Sullivan) Leathers. Dave is survived by his long time partner, John Skocz, his siblings Linda Lavigne, Judy Dede, and Richard Bourgault of Maine, Raymond Bourgault of Florida and Wayne Leathers of Massachusetts. He was predeceased by siblings Marjie Grenier, Becky Gagnon and George Bourgault. Dave will be laid to rest in the Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, Maine.



