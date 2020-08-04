1/1
David Randall Leathers
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Randall Leathers
4/7/1938 - 7/23/2020
David Randall Leathers, 82, Edgewater, Florida died suddenly of cardiac arrest on July 23, 2020. He was born in Biddeford, Maine on April 7, 1938, the son of Randall Leathers and Audrey (Sullivan) Leathers. Dave is survived by his long time partner, John Skocz, his siblings Linda Lavigne, Judy Dede, and Richard Bourgault of Maine, Raymond Bourgault of Florida and Wayne Leathers of Massachusetts. He was predeceased by siblings Marjie Grenier, Becky Gagnon and George Bourgault. Dave will be laid to rest in the Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, Maine.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved