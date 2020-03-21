Home

David Randall Thomas


1969 - 2020
David Randall Thomas Obituary
David Randall Thomas
January 21, 1969 - March 5, 2020
David was a loving father to four children, a caring brother to four siblings and a friend to many. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and reading in his spare time. David is survived by his three daughters and one son; Jaquelyn Thomas, Alexandria Penaherrera, Savanna Thomas and Jamie Thomas, along with his two grandchildren; Emrys Hatch and Riley Mason and his father, David R. Thomas III. He is predeceased by his mother, Sue A. Thomas. His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone's lives he touched.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020
