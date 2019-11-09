|
Dr. David Riban
November 7, 2019
Dr. David Riban, age 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Those left to cherish his memory are: Kathy, his wife of 56 years, his sons Patrick and David, his daughter Claudine, daughter-in-law Nancy, son-in-law Erik, and grandchildren Ian and Kiki. He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Riban, and father Michael Riban. He had a great love of learning. He received a BS in Geology from Northern Illinois University. MS in Physics and Mathematics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. MS Physics, Purdue University, Indiana. PhD Physics Education, minor Molecular Biology and Statistics, Purdue University. David began teaching at IUP in 1970 after being a research fellow at Purdue. While at IUP in Indiana, PA, he directed five National Science Foundation (NSF) Institutes for physics and science teachers. He created the internationally popular "Physics Olympics" program for high school students, for this he received the Distinguished Academic Service Award in the State of Pennsylvania in 1977. He retired from IUP in 1992. He moved to Ormond Beach, Florida in 1992 where he began his second career as a professor in the Science Department of Daytona State College. He taught physical science, physics, and astronomy. He retired in 2013. During his teaching career he published many articles for professional journals. He wrote several textbooks including College Physics (McGraw Hill), which he co-authored with Dr. Gary Buckwalter. He also published Introduction to Physical Science (McGraw Hill) which was used at the IUP and Daytona State campuses. David will always be remembered for the love he had for his family, pets, and his love of teaching. He was an eloquent speaker and he got to know many of his students privately and followed with great interest and pride their careers and contributions to their communities. He loved playing golf and bragged about the Double Eagle he scored from Meadow Lane Golf Club in Indiana, PA. Friends are invited to gather at Lohman Funeral Home in Ormond Beach, located at 733 West Granada, with the family at 11am, Friday November 15, 2019, with a noon service and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Halifax Humane Society.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019