David Richardson Fall, Jr.

June 22, 2020

David Richardson Fall, Jr, 91, of New Smyrna Beach, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at home. Mr. Fall, a retired US Navy Commander, was born in Asheville, North Carolina and moved to Florida residing in Jacksonville and Sanford before moving to New Smyrna Beach in 1990. He was an active member of Our Lady Star Of The Sea Catholic Church including as an usher and a lector. His wife Ann Marie McSorley Fall predeceased him in 2011. Survivors include four sons - David R. Fall, III of Gainesville, Virginia, Michael Emmett Fall of Greenwood Village, Colorado, Kevin P. Fall of New Smyrna Beach, and Timothy A. Fall of Oviedo; two daughters - Beth Fall Bonett of Gainesville and Kathryn McSorley Fall Hanvey of Winter Springs; twelve grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one brother - Marshall Fall of North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Human Service Ministry c/o Our Lady Star Of The Sea Catholic Church, 4000 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, 32169. Cremation by Dudley Crematory New Smyrna Beach. Memorial Mass to be scheduled at Our Lady Star Of The Sea Catholic Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store