David Scott Van Dommelen
11/24/1929 - 01/13/2019
David Scott Van Dommelen, 89, left this world for the next on January 13, 2019. A true Marine, he fought until the end, with his final battle at Emory L. Bennett Veterans Nursing Home. "Dave", as he liked to be called, was born in Paterson, New Jersey on November 24, 1929, to Hugo Van Dommelen and Janet Wilson. He left home for the Corps at 18. He resided in Massachusetts and New Hampshire until retirement, then in Port Orange for remainder of his life. Once a Marine, always a Marine, Dave served active duty from July 21, 1947 to July 24, 1957. He fought in North Korea War: in the battles of Wonsan, Hungnam, Pusan Perimeter and Chosin. He was stationed aboard the USS Leyte, 1947-1949. Military awards include the Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation, Korean Medal with three stars, United Nations Medal, GCM, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Occupation Ribbon and Korea P.U.C. with two oak leaf clusters. Dave met Muriel Ann Hughes, also a Marine, and married her September 8, 1956. He was a great husband and great dad. Many may not know he had an Associate of Science degree, that he loved Jeopardy and could answer many of the questions. Also, that he was well read, enjoyed traveling, and loved his VFW Post. Family meant everything to Dave and he was the proud father of five children, 3 with military ties. They are Muriel Ann Hughart (Bruce), Lisa Marie Van Dommelen (Gordon Payne), David Scott Van Dommelen, and Craig Van Dommelen (Marisa). Daughter Carol Lee Van Dommelen will welcome him into heaven. Nine grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren will be missing him as well as his sister Janet and his cousins Wil and Ruud, of Holland. Many friends he made thru life will also mourn his loss. Dave was a familiar face at VFW Post 3282 in Port Orange where he was a life member. He was also a life member of the Military Order of the Cooties and Disabled American Veterans. Employment included 17 years with Anheuser Bush, from which he retired. Prior he worked for Ocean Spray and in his retirement he worked for Daytona International Speedway as a security guard. Volunteer work included 10 years at the VA Medical Center Outpatient Clinic. Dave believed in honor and service to others. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to VFW Post 3282 in Port Orange. All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life for Dave on March 30, 2019, at 4pm at VFW Post 3282, 5810 S. Williamson Blvd. in Port Orange. There will be an honor guard ceremony. The family welcomes memories and stories of Dave. Semper Fi.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019