1/1
David Thomas Bathrick
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Thomas Bathrick
July 24, 2000 - Sep. 26, 2020
Our beloved gift from God, David Thomas Bathrick, 20, passed away unexpectedly on 9/26/2020. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on 7/24/2000, he is survived by his mother, Suzanne Bathrick and his father, Kevin Bathrick. He has 3 siblings, Ashley Bathrick, Michael Bathrick, and Kristen Leininger. He is also survived by 2 grandparents, 3 uncles, 1 nephew, 1 niece and several cousins. David was loved by many for his humor, kindness, and generosity. A celebration of life is planned for the near future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved