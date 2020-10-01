David Thomas Bathrick

July 24, 2000 - Sep. 26, 2020

Our beloved gift from God, David Thomas Bathrick, 20, passed away unexpectedly on 9/26/2020. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY, on 7/24/2000, he is survived by his mother, Suzanne Bathrick and his father, Kevin Bathrick. He has 3 siblings, Ashley Bathrick, Michael Bathrick, and Kristen Leininger. He is also survived by 2 grandparents, 3 uncles, 1 nephew, 1 niece and several cousins. David was loved by many for his humor, kindness, and generosity. A celebration of life is planned for the near future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store