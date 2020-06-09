David W. SmithAugust 11, 1955 - June 5, 2020Born in Philadelphia, David came to Florida after getting a masters in Business in New Hampshire. David fell in love with Florida and has lived here in East Central Florida for over 30 years. He was an adjunct Professor for Daytona State and ERAU. He also owned his own business, Fairway Marketing that printed the Golfers Yearly Score booklets. David loved dancing and that's where he met Diane Calapiz. They fell in love and married. Diane is left behind in sorrow as are his other survivors, mother, Margaret; sisters Carol (Steve) and Bonny (Armond); brother, Rodney (Cindy), niece, Marina; and nephew, Alexander. David was in the Air Force and had a love for airplanes but dancing with Diane was his (and her) passion. Love you forever, your wife Diane. Keep dancing David, I will dance with you soon.