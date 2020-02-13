|
David Watson
11/09/1958 - 02/11/2020
David Watson, age 61, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home. Born in Gainesville to Jack C. Watson, Sr. and Jean M. Cubbedge Watson; David was a lifelong resident. He was a HVAC technician and worked at One Hour Air, Port Orange. David was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, New Smyrna Beach and former member at Oak Hill First Church of the Nazarene; he loved Christian music. David would listen to music on you-tube, composed music and played the guitar. He was a giving person and helped so many people. David had a generous heart and gave to those in need. He loved dogs and especially Angel. David will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Survivors include his mother, Jean, of New Smyrna Beach; brothers, Timothy, of New Smyrna Beach and Phil (Nella), of Arkansas; nephews and nieces, Jack, III (Naoko), Jeff (Jessica), Michael (Katie), Jeremy (Stephanie), Naomi, Brett, Marc Watson, Luther Treat, Pam Huff, and Kathleen Fason; and sister-in-laws, Jan and Laurie. Also survived by a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his father Jack, Sr. in 2001; and brothers, Jack, Jr. in 2016 and Paul in 2018. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Settle-Wilder Chapel with the Reverend Charles Acheson, officiating. Burial will follow at Edgewater-New Smyrna Cemetery, Edgewater. Friends will be received on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorials to ALS Florida Chapter, 3242 Parkside Center Circle, Tampa, FL 33619 or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 811 W. Evergreen Ave., Chicago, IL 60642. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020