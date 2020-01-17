Home

David William Parker


1944 - 2020
David William Parker Obituary
David William Parker
1/7/1944 - 1/14/2020
David William Parker passed in peace surrounded by loved ones on January 14,2020 and was reunited with his "best buddy" Mary at the age of 76. He was born on January 7, 1944 in Rochester, NY and moved to Bunnell Florida with his family in 1982. David was a cherished husband,father, brother,grandfather, and friend. Over the years David had a passion for exploring the country with his wife Mary through truck driving.He was able to travel and visit all of the continental United States and Mexico.When he wasn't working you could find him at the casino.He loved to win big and was very good at it! David is survived by his brother Bobby, Two sons Tim and Alan, 5 grandchildren James, Patricia, Heather, Garrett, and Abby, lifelong friend Carol. David will always be remembered as a selfless and loving person. He will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, PO Box 871847,Kansas City, MO 64187; pkdcure.org. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
