Dawn Jeanne Lund

Nov. 11, 1969 - Aug. 15, 2020

Dawn Jeanne Lund, 50, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away on August 15, 2020. Dawn was proud to call herself a "Native Floridian". She was born on November 11, 1969 to Shirley Ann Miller and Alvin Eugene Johnson. During her younger years she waitressed at local restaurants, which suited her personality perfectly. She had a smile that could light up a room and a personality to go along with it. Her sense of humor was just like her father's; she could make a room full of people laugh with all of her jokes and one liners. Dawn grew up on Lapaloma Avenue and later bought her first home down the street. She attended Longstreet Elementary and graduated from Spruce Creek High School. Dawn began a career in Aviation. She started out in the parts department at Daytona Beach Jet Center and could literally tell you everything about each nut and bolt that an aircraft needed. She later was offered an opportunity at NASCAR as a flight administrator which she absolutely loved. She maintained flight logs, coordinated flight schedules along with all the other details that go into travel arrangements for Bill France, Mike Helton, many NASCAR drivers and more. She was very proud to say that she worked for NASCAR. Dawn absolutely loved the ocean and loved to fish, a quality she learned from her father and passed along to her two children, Sydney and Brayman. Her other favorite past time was crossword puzzles, completing them in her all capital letter handwriting. Dawn enjoyed camping, fishing and working in the flower beds, something she enjoyed with her Mom Dawn's greatest joys were her children and grandchildren, son Dalton "Brayman" Lund, Port Orange, Fla., and daughter Sydney Rae Lund, Ormond Beach, Fla. Dawn was "Dee Dee" to her 3 precious granddaughters and grandson. Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Eugene Johnson, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; her stepfather Jim Miller, of Port Orange, Fla., and her loving grandparents Alvin and Bernice Johnson of KY. She is survived by her mother, Shirley Ann Miller of Port Orange, Fla.; her sisters Debbie Johnson Duke (husband Ed), Salem, Ala., Michele Deann Johnson, Midland, Tex., Andrea Johnson Felix (husband Chris), Ft. Mcoy, Fla.; her brother Mark Alvin Johnson (wife Nancy), Salt Springs, Fla., and although not blood related, her little sister, as Dawn called her, Tina Franco Krupar (husband Chris) of Rio Rancho, NM. She was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that loved her dearly. She will be missed dearly but her light will shine through all those that loved her. Alavon Direct Cremation Services, South Daytona, Fla., was in charge of arrangements.



