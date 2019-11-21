|
Dayle Ann Irwin
November 17, 2019
Dayle Ann Irwin, 69, Bradenton, passed away November 17, 2019. Born in Beaver Falls, PA she moved to Bradenton 12 years ago. Survived by her daughters, Kelly Ann Dixon Seaton and Leigh Belkowski Cloud; sisters, Dixie Garner, Dawn Morse and Denise Kennedy; half sister, Barb Haney Hill; grandchildren, Quintin Dixon, Hannah Dixon and Tanner Cloud and niece and nephew, Katy and Ross Kennedy. There will be no local Services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to fundraise.ccfa.org/team/267514. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
