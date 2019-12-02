|
Dean Virgil West
Aug. 17, 2019 - Nov. 25, 2019
Dean Virgil West, 89, went to his heavenly home November 25, 2019. He was born August 17, 1930 in Coal Hill, Arkansas to Vergil and Vesta West. Dean is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Willene Graves West of DeLand, FL; his parents of Coal Hill, AR; two sisters in law Neva Graves West, and Mary Jo Graves of DeWitt, AR; three brothers in law Doyle Painter of Denver, CO; Duke (Lillian) Graves, and Gene (Elnora) Graves both of DeWitt, AR; niece Debbie (Wayne) McSwain of St. Charles, AR; and nephew Steve Henry of Little Rock, AR.
Dean is survived by his sister Betty Painter of Denver, CO; nephews and nieces, Kenneth (Diana) Graves of DeWitt, AR; Dennis (Emma) Graves of Fayetteville, AR; Connie (Larry) McCallie of DeWitt, AR; Suellen Henry of Little Rock, AR; Nancy (Bob) Morgan of DeWitt, AR; and Patricia Graves of Forrest City, AR; seven great nephews and nieces and six great, great nephews and nieces all of AR. Dean graduated in 1948 from Coal Hill High School. He attended Central Baptist College 1949-1950. In 1952, Dean graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. He completed his teaching requirements in 1954 from Arkansas State Teachers College. In 1964, he earned a pharmacy degree with special honors from the University of Florida. Celebration of Life Service will be Tuesday, December 3rd at 1 pm Stetson Baptist Church 1025 West Minnesota Ave in DeLand, FL with Dr. Dan Glenn and Dr. Robert Buchanan officiating. Graveside service held at DeWitt Cemetery in DeWitt, AR on November 29th with Essex Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to DeWitt Cemetery P.O. Box 511, DeWitt, AR 72042 or a . www.essexfuneralhome.com.
