Durfee Funeral Home
119 North Main Street
Fair Haven, VT 05743
(802) 265-8085
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Durfee Funeral Home
119 North Main Street
Fair Haven, VT 05743
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Durfee Funeral Home
119 North Main Street
Fair Haven, VT 05743
View Map
1952 - 2019
Deanna Luther
Deanna Marie Luther, 67, of Orange City, FL, formerly of Castleton, VT, passed away on Aug. 11, 2019. She was born the daughter of Matthew B. and Margaret (Egan) Ryan. Deanna graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1970. She married Richard Luther Jr. in 1972. She was a self-employed seamstress, owning and operating Dee's Designs of Kona, HI, and Bomoseen, VT. She sewed for celebrities, family and friends. Deanna was a member of the VFW, Moose Lodge and Lions Club. Mrs. Luther is survived by her husband of Florida; and three children Trena Kudela, of Fl, Andrea Nakamura (Chad), of Vt, and Rhonda Bongiovanni (Michael), of Fl; and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Margaret Heibler, of Fair Haven, and Mary McIntyre (Bob), of Castleton; and her brothers Matthew "Pat" Ryan (Trish), of NY, and Mark Ryan (Karen), of NC. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers Paul and Leo Ryan; and in-laws Richard and Lois (Fenton) Luther. There will be calling hours from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at Durfee Funeral Home, 119 No. Main St, Fair Haven, VT. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the funeral home, followed by a graveside service in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton, VT. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's or the .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
