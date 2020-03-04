|
Deanna Michelle (Scallorns) Treu
12-19-1968 - 2-27-2020
Obituary for Deanna Michelle (Scallorns) Treu
Deanna "Missy" Michelle (Scallorns) Treu, 51, of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 19, 1968 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; a daughter of Michael and Gina (Wilson) Reid.
Deanna graduated in 1986 from New Smyrna Beach High School in New Smyrna, Florida. She graduated from Stephens College and earned her Masters from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
She loved cats and vacationing in New Smyrna Beach each year. Most of all, Missy treasured the memories created with family. She dearly loved her momma Gina Reid and stepfather Bill Grannis.
She is survived by her husband: John Treu; son: Jack Treu parents: Michael Scallorns and Gina Reid and stepfather Bill Grannis; grandmother: Betty Wilson; stepbrothers: Michael Scallorns and John Grannis; sister: Tami Hirsch and stepsisiters: Melody Scallorns, Kelly Anderson and Kathryn Crafton. Deanna was preceded in death by her stepbrother brother: Richard Grannis.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jefferson City, Missouri Animal Shelter.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020