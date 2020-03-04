Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna Treu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanna Michelle "Missy" (Scallorns) Treu


1968 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanna Michelle "Missy" (Scallorns) Treu Obituary
Deanna Michelle (Scallorns) Treu
12-19-1968 - 2-27-2020
Obituary for Deanna Michelle (Scallorns) Treu
Deanna "Missy" Michelle (Scallorns) Treu, 51, of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 19, 1968 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; a daughter of Michael and Gina (Wilson) Reid.
Deanna graduated in 1986 from New Smyrna Beach High School in New Smyrna, Florida. She graduated from Stephens College and earned her Masters from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
She loved cats and vacationing in New Smyrna Beach each year. Most of all, Missy treasured the memories created with family. She dearly loved her momma Gina Reid and stepfather Bill Grannis.
She is survived by her husband: John Treu; son: Jack Treu parents: Michael Scallorns and Gina Reid and stepfather Bill Grannis; grandmother: Betty Wilson; stepbrothers: Michael Scallorns and John Grannis; sister: Tami Hirsch and stepsisiters: Melody Scallorns, Kelly Anderson and Kathryn Crafton. Deanna was preceded in death by her stepbrother brother: Richard Grannis.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jefferson City, Missouri Animal Shelter.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -