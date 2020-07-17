1/1
Deborah A. Jimenez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah A. Jimenez
December 2, 1953 - July 14, 2020
Deborah A. Jimenez, age 66, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Halifax Health Medical Center, Daytona Beach. Born in Hollywood, Florida to Elmer R. And Stella Lee Norton Kirkland, Deborah came to the area in 1956 from Davie, Florida. A homemaker, Deborah was a member of South Haven Christian Church and enjoyed coloring, music and fishing. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Adolph; son, Eric (Michelle) Jimenez; 2 granddaughters, Jayme Jimenez,and Addison Jimenez,; 3 sisters, Gloria (Brian) Schwartz; Fay Kirkland, and Karen (Chico) Carbajal,; and brother, Ward Kirkland, all of New Smyrna Beach. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at South Haven Christian Church, 2430 Tomoka Farms Road, Port Orange with Minister Michael Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in Deborah's memory to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved