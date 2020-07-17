Deborah A. Jimenez
December 2, 1953 - July 14, 2020
Deborah A. Jimenez, age 66, of New Smyrna Beach, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Halifax Health Medical Center, Daytona Beach. Born in Hollywood, Florida to Elmer R. And Stella Lee Norton Kirkland, Deborah came to the area in 1956 from Davie, Florida. A homemaker, Deborah was a member of South Haven Christian Church and enjoyed coloring, music and fishing. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Adolph; son, Eric (Michelle) Jimenez; 2 granddaughters, Jayme Jimenez,and Addison Jimenez,; 3 sisters, Gloria (Brian) Schwartz; Fay Kirkland, and Karen (Chico) Carbajal,; and brother, Ward Kirkland, all of New Smyrna Beach. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at South Haven Christian Church, 2430 Tomoka Farms Road, Port Orange with Minister Michael Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Sea Pines Memorial Gardens, Edgewater. Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Settle-Wilder Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in Deborah's memory to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com
