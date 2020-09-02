1/1
Deborah Ann Pohlmann
1961 - 2020
April 27, 1961 - August 30, 2020
It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Deborah Ann Pohlmann. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.
Deborah was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on April 27, 1961. She moved to Florida in 1983 to start a new life with her husband Bob, and to be closer to her mother, who recently moved to Port Orange, FL. Deborah worked for Volusia County Schools for 25 years, most recently at Spruce Creek Elementary, before retiring in 2018 due to medical issues.
Left behind to cherish many years of fond family memories are her loving husband, Bob, her loving children, Sarah Roy, Meghan Rowley, and Matthew Pohlmann, her grandchildren, Anden, Nolan, Lincoln, Kayla, Parker, Stella, and Anders. Deborah also leaves behind her mother, Dorothy Lebo, her sister, Hallie, her brother, George, and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister, Darlene.
A Celebration of life and a Memorial service will be at the Lakeside Community Center, 1999 City Center Cir, Port Orange, FL 32129, behind City Hall Tuesday evening, September 8th, from 6pm-9pm. Food will be provided from 6pm-7pm followed by the Memorial. All friends are welcome. Please wear a mask and practice safe distancing guidelines. Thank you.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
