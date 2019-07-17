Home

Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
View Map
Deborah Bentley Dabkowski


1956 - 2019
Deborah Bentley Dabkowski Obituary
Deborah Bentley Dabkowski
12/24/1956 - 7/9/2019
Deborah B. Dabkowski, better known as Debbie, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at home. She was 62. Debbie was born Christmas Eve 1956 to Sterling and June Bentley. She graduated from Towsend State University in Maryland with a degree in business. She was predeceased by her husband, Gregory John Dabkowski. Debbie is survived by her two sons: Gregory John II, and Jesse Sterling William Dabkowski; her two grandsons, Gregory Charles Dabkowski and Elijah James Felix Dabkowski; her sister, Shelia Bentley Hunt, and her mother June Bentley. Debbie was a caring mother, wife, and successful business owner. A Memorial Service will be held at 6pm on Friday, July 19th at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Road, Daytona Beach FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marine Science Center, 100 Lighthouse Drive, Ponce Inlet, FL 32127. Services entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home; (386) 252-7777.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019
