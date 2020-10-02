Deborah DeCarlo

Deborah DeCarloDeborah Ann DeCarlo, of Palm Coast, FL passed away Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. She was 70. Debbie was born on July 27, 1950 in Mount Vernon, New York, the daughter of Adam and Antoinette (Petruzzi) Pucci.Debbie married Ralph "Butch" DeCarlo in 1970 and lived in Mt Vernon, NY until they relocated to Clearwater, Florida in 1978, with their two children Paul & Deserie. In 1980, they moved once again to Coral Springs, FL where she began her career as a travel agent, which sparked her love for travel. They remained in Coral Springs for 26 years raising their family. In 2006 Butch and Debbie made the decision to retire and settle in Palm Coast, FL. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Debbie always made it a priority to attend her grandchildren's events whether big or small. Her happiest moments were when both of her children and all of her grandchildren were together. Nothing made her happier than making sure meals were planned and desserts were baked for when everyone was together, especially during the holidays. Debbie enjoyed going on cruises with her family and spending time with them just sitting on the beach.Debbie had an active social life with friends as well. She had an itinerary for almost every day of the week, whether that included being on a vacation, playing mahjong with her girlfriends, going to the casino or going up to the clubhouse for social events. Debbie was always so full of life. She was a devoted wife, mother, Grammy, sister, daughter and friend.Debbie is survived by; her son Paul DeCarlo and wife Becky, her daughter Deserie Tavolacci and husband Peter, her 5 grandchildren, Taylor, McKenzie, Sydney, Dominic and Anthony, her brothers Robert "Bobby" Pucci and James Pucci, her sisters Marilyn Budd, Carol Eberhardt and Corrine Pucci-Fields.Debbie was preceded in death by; her husband Ralph "Butch" DeCarlo, her parents Adam and Antoinette Pucci and her brother Richard Pucci.A memorial mass will be held in Debbie's honor at 11:00 am, Friday October 9th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164. The church requests that all attendees wear a mask and social distance during the Mass. Father Jim May will be the celebrant. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast, 220 Palm Coast Pkwy SW, Palm Coast, FL 32137 (386) 449-1100.