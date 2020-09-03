Deborah Griffith

June 8, 1945 - August 27, 2020

Born June 8, 1945, Debbie and her widowed mother moved to Florida in 1953. Living in several South Florida cities and in and out of Daytona Beach since 1957, Debbie graduated from Pompano Beach Senior High School in 1963 and attended Florida State University majoring in Applied Voice. Back into the Daytona Beach area in 1969 and except for six years in Virginia and West Virginia, Port Orange has been home since 1994. While living in Bunnell in the late 1980s, Debbie taught the Chorus classes at Flagler Palm Coast High School and was the choir director at the First Methodist Church of Bunnell. In 2010 Debbie retired from The City of Daytona Beach and began traveling at every chance available. One of her "bucket list" items was seeing all the lighthouses in the State of Florida. That accomplished, Georgia and South Carolina lighthouses became her next goal. She also had the desire to see all of the 48 Continental United States, and managed to visit before her death. Always active in her church, Debbie was an ordained elder and ordained deacon in the Presbyterian Church and served on many committees and chaired several special projects. While a member of Port Orange Presbyterian Church, Debbie personified the sign of the front of her car, "Road Runner", and was always available to drive friends and church family members when needed. A graveside service and interment will be held at Port Orange Presbyterian Church, 4662 S Clyde Morris Blvd., Port Orange, FL, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020.



