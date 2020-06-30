Deborah Jean Paterno (Coffey)

01/09/1950 - 06/27/2020

On the evening of June 27, 2020 Deborah Jean Paterno (Coffey) joined her beloved husband Vincent (Jimmy) in heaven.

Born January 9, 1950 in Valhalla, New York to William and Jean Coffey, she was the second oldest of six children. In 1992 they relocated from New York to Port Orange, Florida where Deborah became a grandmother to seven grandchildren and a great grandmother of two. "Pop and Grandma" spent their days sharing special moments creating special bonds with each one of them. After losing Jim to cancer in 2008, her spiritual beliefs kept her at peace. She often spoke of the angels around her and now has become one. Deborah is survived by her three daughters: Tricia, Jamie and Gina; her seven grandchildren: James, Corey, Johnny, Hailey, Sophia, Samantha and Gillian; her two great grandchildren: Berklee and Jayden; and her siblings: Dennis, Kevin, and Amy. Deborah was predeceased by her brothers William (Skippy) and Daniel (Danny).

Deborah's strength and love for her family carried everyone through during difficult times and made joyous occasions even more meaningful.

Her love and guidance will be missed but will live in her family's hearts forever.

Arrangements for Deborah will be held at a later date.



