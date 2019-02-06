|
Deborah L. Kipp
12/07/1951 - 02/01/2019
Deborah L. Kipp, 67, of Ormond Beach, went to be with the Lord on February 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 7, 1951 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Fred and Irma Lunsford. She graduated with Honors from Plantation High School and then from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. She lived in Memphis, TN while her husband attended Optometry School and worked as a legal assistant at the Udelson Law Firm. She then moved to Daytona Beach, her husbands' hometown in 1977 and worked as an assistant to the Treasurer of Cowles Communications. She loved being a wife, mother, and volunteer. She worked on many activities at First United Methodist Church, including teaching Sunday School for over 10 years. She also volunteered for many years at Seabreeze High School, and was very proud of leading the Baccalaureate Program for graduating Seniors. She was a member of Palmetto Juniors and the Junior League of Daytona Beach. Her favorite hobby was walking the Granada bridge and surrounding docks.She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Dr. Gregory Kipp, her daughter Lauren Funderburk and son-in-law Matthew Funderburk, her mother Irma Lunsford, her sister Lisa Glanville (husband Rev. Gary Glanville) and her brother Brian Lunsford and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father Fred and brother Daryl. Our thanks and gratitude go out to Dr. Richard Weiss and his staff at Halifax Oncology Center for decades of excellent care. A celebration of life service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach at 336 S. Halifax Dr. Ormond Beach, Fl. 32176 on Saturday, February 23 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First United Methodist Church of Ormond Beach in her name. Deborah had a kind and gentle spirit and touched the lives of many.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 17, 2019