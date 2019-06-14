|
Deborah Lynn Strickland "Debbie"
March 17, 1959 - June 11, 2019
Debbie, age 60, of Port Orange, FL, passed away peacefully, June 11th, 2019 at Halifax Health Hospice, Port Orange. Debbie enjoyed cooking nice meals for her family, not just on holidays but every evening. She enjoyed country music and attending country music festivals and concerts. She worked hard her whole life to ensure all of her children and grandchildren never wanted or went without, especially making priceless memories. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and cherished friend, and had a smile that would light up the room. Her children and grandchildren were her life and she showed her love, strength, and courage for them every single day. She loved her family as God loves all of his children. She is survived by her mother, Patricia May McGinnis, and Step-Mother, Pamela Sue Constance Cole, her three daughters: Heather Marie Strickland 40, Melissa Ann Strickland 38, Amanda "Kelly" Strickland 35, and her two sons, Tyler Anthony Strickland 25, and Austin Brian Baker 24; her son and daughter in-law, James A. Roberts Jr., and Pamela L. Strickland; her siblings' younger brother, Kenneth W. Cole and family, and baby sister, Linda D. Lafnear and family; step-brother Hugh J. Constance, her 6 granddaughters, 4 grandsons, and two grand puppies. She is predeceased by her father, Bobby Arlen Cole Sr., her younger brother, Bobby Arlen Cole Jr., and a grandson, Robert Troy Strickland. "Memories... let them fill your mind, warm your heart, and lead you through". The family will hold a private ceremony at this time. In lieu of flowers please send a donation tribute and memorial to the ADA in memory of Deborah Lynn Strickland. http://www.diabetes.org/.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 14 to June 16, 2019