Deborah Lynn Waltman
April 3, 1952 - July 5, 2019
Deborah Lynn Waltman, 67, passed away on July 5, 2019. She was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on April 3, 1952. Deborah graduated from McCaskey High School in 1970 after which he married Craig Waltman, Sr. on April 6, 1974. The couple moved to Palm Coast in 1988 to raise their two children, Nichole and C.J. When she was not enjoying the beach or collecting seashells, Deborah spent her time volunteering in the Flagler County School System, always being a part of her children's classroom curriculum. Later in life Deborah worked in local real estate and new home construction sales, alongside some of her dearest friends. She became a member of Palm Coast Community Church where she, and both of her children, were baptized. Despite her lifetime of experiences, adventures and vacations, Deborah valued her family, children and grandchildren over all else. Deborah will be remembered for her outgoing, social personality and overwhelming generosity. She is preceded in death by her father, Gerrie Nunnally; mother, Edith Nunnally; brother, Gerrie Nunnally Jr and husband, Craig Waltman Sr. Deborah leaves behind two children; daughter, Nichole Waltman of Palm Coast, FL; son, Craig Waltman, Jr. of Palm Coast FL; brother, Barry Nunnally of Deland, FL: brother, Gilbert Nunnally of Orlando, FL; three grandchildren, Cohen, Madison and Kash, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A memorial service for Deborah will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in the Tidelands Clubhouse on Palm Harbor Parkway. The family of Mrs. Waltman entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019