Deborah Schmidtke

12/12/1955 - 07/01/2020

Our wonderful momma, Deborah Schmidtke, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She would want us to say how much she loved her family, spending time with them, taking care of them and watching her grand babies grow. Her family wants to say that we always had love, laughter and fun when she was with us. She worked hard to provide and care for her family her whole life and had been through so many trials and tribulations but handled them like the warrior she was. She was always positive and said, "this too shall pass." She has lived in Ormond Beach for 64 years and was born in Nee Jersey. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jean Schmidtke. She is survived by her daughters, Brandy Wilkens and Kimberly Fox, Kim's husband Dan Fox, son Leslie Kearsch and his wife Jessica Kearsch, her beloved grandchildren Lilly Fox, Ryker and Barrett Kearsch, Joltin Ferraraccio. Debs brother William and wife Judy Schmidtke also survive. Deb had an unconditional love of dolphins so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, she will be greatly missed and was loved more than she could imagine. Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home, Jacksonville, FL.



