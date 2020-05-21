Deborah Vanessa Jackson-SandersAugust 30, 1958 - May 12, 2020Graveside Services for Mrs. Deborah Vanessa Jackson-Sanders, 61, Daytona Beach, who passed on May 12, 2020 will be 11AM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Patrick Harding, Pastor, New Mt. Zion M.B. Church officiating. Calling hours will be from 5 PM until 7PM today (Fri. May 22) at R. J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. Mrs. Debora Vanessa Jackson-Sanders was born on August 30, 1958, in Daytona Beach, to the parents of the late Willie and Carrie Jackson. She was a member of New Mt. Zion M.B. Church where she served on the Youth Ushers Ministry, Youth Sunday School, Sunshine Band and the Adult Usher Ministry. She was a 1976 graduate of Spruce Creek High School and a loyal employee at Metra Electronic for many years. She is survived by her husband, Robert Sanders, Sr.; son, Robert Sanders, Jr.; Brothers, Bernard Jackson (Virginia) , Randy Jackson(Debra) and Craig Jackson (Patricia); grandchildren, Kevon Sanders, Ramira Sanders and Kensley Brown; aunts and uncles including Bernice Toombs; cousins, Diane Ross (Ervin); devoted friends Kiyana Morris and Scott Willis; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters and brother in-law, other relatives and friends.