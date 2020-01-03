Home

Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Debra A. Eckert


1957 - 2020
Debra A. Eckert
5/11/1957 - 1/1/2020
Debra A. Eckert, 62 of Lake Helen passed away January 1, 2020 at her home. She was born in DeLand, FL on May 11, 1957. Debra was a lifelong resident of Lake Helen and worked as a school cafeteria worker. She was a member of Blake Memorial Baptist Church and the Volusia Pines PTA. She enjoyed growing potted plants, doing crafts, especially sewing, knitting and painting and she loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Lorrenzo and Margaret Wilson and son Keith. She is survived by her husband of 42 years Roger; sons Lucas Eckert of Jacksonville, Jason Eckert of Ft. Lauderdale and Trent Eckert of Deltona; daughter Angela Mackey of Lake Helen; sister Karen Birdwell of DeLeon Springs, Cyndi Morton of Moore, SC and Tammy Lloyd of Moyock, NC and 5 grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 8th at 3pm at Lake Helen-Cassadaga Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Autism Speaks or the Hospice of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
