|
|
Debra F. Williams
06/24/1952 - 02/08/2019
Debra Faye Williams, 66, of Daytona Beach, FL, was a beautiful God breathed and Jesus filled daughter, mother, grandmother, and great grand-mother who passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. Debra had many degrees and numerous awards, but her favorite accomplishment was moving to the Daytona Beach area several years ago from Georgia.
Preceded in death by her son Bryan Stowers and father, Ronald Bennett, Debra will be missed greatly by those whom she leaves behind: mother, Ira Faye Bennett; daughter, and son-in-law, Kimberly and Eric Braswell; 3 grandchildren: Erica Braswell, Kadee Braswell, and Annah Braswell; 4 great grandchildren: Payten Richey, Isaiah Richey, Makenzie Braswell, and Marcellus Tyler; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Debra's Life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2pm at Westside Baptist Church, 1085 Mason Ave., Daytona Beach FL 32117, with Pastor Bob Hadley, Ph.D. officiating. A light reception is to be held afterwards. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home; (386) 760-9660.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019