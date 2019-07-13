|
|
Debra King Chaudoin
Sept. 10, 1964 - July 10, 2019
A memorial service celebrating the life of Debra King Chaudoin, 54, of Palm Coast, FL, who passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, will be held at Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. A visitation will be held before the service from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Debra was born on September 10, 1964 in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Carol King. She moved to Palm Coast in 1977. Debra graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School and earned her Associate Degree at Daytona Beach Community College. Debra worked for the City of Palm Coast in multiple positions before retiring, as a code enforcement supervisor and animal control. If you were a friend of hers, you were family. If you were a friend of one of her sons, you were her kid in most respects. She loved animals but most of all adored her grandchildren. Debra is survived by her parents, Joseph and Carol King of Palm Coast, FL; sons, Justin Register and his wife Ashley of St. Augustine, FL, Jarret Register and his wife Cassie of Palm Coast, FL; brother, Joe King and his wife Joy of Palm Coast, FL; grandchildren, Novalee, Kinzlee; nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial donations may be made in Debra's name to the Flagler County Humane Society. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com.
Debra's family entrusted the arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019