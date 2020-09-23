1/1
Debra Lashan Williams-Scott
1972 - 2020
Debra Lashan Williams-Scott
Feb. 27, 1972 - Sep. 12, 2020
Graveside Services for Mrs. Debra Lashan Williams-Scott, 48, Atlanta, Georgia, who passed on September 12, 2020, will be 11AM Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Debra Lashan Williams-Scott was born in Daytona Beach to the late Warren L. Williams and Mary A. Robinson February 22, 1972. Debra's early education was in the public schools which included elementary, junior high, and high school in Daytona Beach. She obtained her high school diploma from Mainland Senior High School class of 1990; Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from ¬Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University and ¬Master of Arts in Education/Adult Education and Training from the University of Phoenix. Debra enjoyed traveling, reading, eating crabs, football, playing cards, being with family and she loved inspiring all her students. She was very free spirit and lived life to the fullest. Debra's calling in life was teaching, inspiring, and mothering her students. She enjoyed an extensive life developing children. She began her career as Preschool Teacher, Annsworth Academy, Tallahassee, FL. Then moving on to a Student Teacher, Mandarin Oaks Elementary. A teacher at Jacksonville Heights Elementary, Jacksonville, FL. Debra relocated to Virginia Beach and continued her service to children as an Instructor/Tutor at Sylvan Learning Center and Tutor, 21st Century. Also a teacher at Sedgefield Elementary, Newport News, VA. Debra's passion and leadership shined so brightly the administration asked her to serve as lead teacher at Sedgefield Elementary, Newport News, VA. Finally, Debra relocated to Atlanta, GA to be closer to family and taught at Riverdale Elementary (Clayton County). Leaving to cherish her memory, husband: Derrick C. Scott and only child Remi (dog). Brothers: Warren Williams Jr., Anthony Williams; Sisters: Sonya Carter(Fred), Michelle Hayes (Ty); Aunts: Gwen (Harold), Wille Mae, Barbara, Diane (James), Linda, Alzada, and Akiko; Uncles: Willie (Sandra), Kenney (Gwen); Nieces: Kierra (Sadon) and Naaria; Nephews: Timothy (LaToya), Joshua, Caleb, and Jamal; Great nieces: Ja'Kiya, Alyssa, Shane', Miracle, Tamiryana and Ta'Miya; Great nephews: Kiarin, Danny Jr., and Cadaryol; Goddaughter: Terra ; Godson: Danny L. Jr.; Best friend: Lynnetta and loving cousins, and friends.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
