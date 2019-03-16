|
|
Deirdre Lynn Jordan
03/10/1947 - 03/08/2019
Deirdre Lynn Jordan, 71, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on March 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 10, 1947 in Teaneck, New Jersey to the late John G. and Dorothy M. (nee, Haynes) Coles. Deirdre moved to this area in 1979 from New Jersey and retired from Matanzas Woods Golf Course after over 20 years. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the Elks Lodge both in Palm Coast. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and crocheting. She loved her two dogs and loved being involved in her Church. She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly (Brian) Brockhaus and Danielle Jordan both of Palm Coast; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michele O'Brien and her granddaughter, Lindsey Brockhaus. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday March 21, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32137. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to The . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019