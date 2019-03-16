Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
(386) 449-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Deirdre Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deirdre Lynn Jordan


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deirdre Lynn Jordan Obituary
Deirdre Lynn Jordan
03/10/1947 - 03/08/2019
Deirdre Lynn Jordan, 71, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away on March 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born on March 10, 1947 in Teaneck, New Jersey to the late John G. and Dorothy M. (nee, Haynes) Coles. Deirdre moved to this area in 1979 from New Jersey and retired from Matanzas Woods Golf Course after over 20 years. She was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and the Elks Lodge both in Palm Coast. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and crocheting. She loved her two dogs and loved being involved in her Church. She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly (Brian) Brockhaus and Danielle Jordan both of Palm Coast; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michele O'Brien and her granddaughter, Lindsey Brockhaus. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday March 21, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32137. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to The . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now