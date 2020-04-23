|
Delores (Dee) Audrey Rainey
August 17, 1927 - April 4, 2020
Delores (Dee) Rainey was born to Victor and Emma Nordstrom on August 17,1927, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dee's family included two sisters and three brothers, all who predeceased her. She worked as an administrative assistant at Texaco in Minneapolis and Denver for thirty years. It was in Minneapolis that she married Robert L. Rainey, Jr. After living there and in Denver, they settled in Daytona Beach to enjoy their retirement. Dee was involved in the Pelican Bay Women's Club, their Ladies Golf League and enjoyed playing bingo at the club. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the Red Hat Society. After suffering a stroke in 2012, her life changed drastically. For seven and a half years, she resided at Bishop's Glen in Assisted Living. We thank so much the people there who cared for her over those years.
Dee is survived by her step-daughter, Cheryl Doering (Paul) of Gainesville, her step-son, Robert Rainey, III of Nebraska, as well as seven grandchildren plus great-grands, and two nieces and two nephews in Minneapolis and Denver. She was, also, predeceased by her step-son, Steven Rainey of Texas.
After things with Covid-19 settle, her ashes will be placed with her husband's at Volusia Memorial Park in Ormond Beach and we will gather to remember her. If you would like to make a donation in her name, please do so to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in South Daytona or to a .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020