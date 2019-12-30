Home

Delores (Lori) Gallagher


1930 - 2019
Delores (Lori) Gallagher Obituary
Delores (Lori) Gallagher
01/03/1930 - 12/27/2019
Delores M. Gallagher passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019 at home at the age of 89. Lori is survived by her husband James Gallagher, her daughter MaryEllen (John) Koberg, daughter-in-law Patty Borders, Grandchildren Bryan (Charlee) Gallagher, Megan (Frank) Laga, Jimmy (Sara) Gallagher, Brad Koberg and Matt Koberg. She is preceded in death by her sons Jim Gallagher and Brian Gallagher. Lori was born on January 3, 1930 and raised in Flint, Michigan. She went to school at Felt and Tarrant Business Institute, where she earned her Associate's Degree. Lori worked for the AC Spark Plug division of General Motors in Flint, Michigan until she moved to Florida in 1962 to work for General Electric. Lori retired from GE where she managed a Government Depository of secret classified documents. Lori also cofounded Mid Florida Sportswear in 1977 with her husband James. Lori served on several committees at the Palmetto Club of Daytona Beach, she was a past president and active member of the Pelican Bay Women's Club, was a past president and active member of the Pilot Club of Daytona Beach, a member of the GE Wives Club and a volunteer at the Halifax Health Medical Center gift shop. Lori was well known for her St. Patrick's Day party that she hosted for decades. A celebration of her life is scheduled for Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 12pm-3pm at the Palmetto Club (1000 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to either the Palmetto Club 1000 S. Beach Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 or the Pilot Club of Daytona Beach 50 Coquina Point Drive, Ormond Beach, Fl 32174.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
