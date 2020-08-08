1/1
Delphene Hendley
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delphene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delphene Hendley
October 20, 1952 - August 2, 2020
Delphene Hendley passed away on October 20, 1952. She enjoyed church, reading her Bible and writing her poems and songs. She loved her family and friends, playing cards, and watching wrestling. An artist in her own making, Delphene was creator of her own destiny. Always in good spirits, she could make you smile or laugh with merely a few words. Delphene is preceded in death by Ollie B. Hendley and Mozel Williams Hendley. Left to forever cherish her memory is her daughter, Tiffany Watson, son Michael Watson, Diane Sturgis; grandchildren, Marcus Tyson (Zoe), Kendria Lewis (Jay), Jakara Lewis, Kristina Watson, Destiny Lewis (Nate), Isaac Santana, Michael Watson Jr., Alexis Watson, and Mikayla Watson. Great grandchildren, Andre McGhee, Karlee Rose Santana. Siblings, Deleon Hendley (Janice), Mary Hendley, Ezekiel Hendley, Hansel Johnson, Gretel Johnson and James Edwards (Lashawn). Also left to cherish her memories are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and very close friends Julia Edney and Arlene Ward. Visitation will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home Chapel from 4pm to 6pm. Services and interment will be at 11am Monday, August 10, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery in Ormond Beach. Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved