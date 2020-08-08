Delphene HendleyOctober 20, 1952 - August 2, 2020Delphene Hendley passed away on October 20, 1952. She enjoyed church, reading her Bible and writing her poems and songs. She loved her family and friends, playing cards, and watching wrestling. An artist in her own making, Delphene was creator of her own destiny. Always in good spirits, she could make you smile or laugh with merely a few words. Delphene is preceded in death by Ollie B. Hendley and Mozel Williams Hendley. Left to forever cherish her memory is her daughter, Tiffany Watson, son Michael Watson, Diane Sturgis; grandchildren, Marcus Tyson (Zoe), Kendria Lewis (Jay), Jakara Lewis, Kristina Watson, Destiny Lewis (Nate), Isaac Santana, Michael Watson Jr., Alexis Watson, and Mikayla Watson. Great grandchildren, Andre McGhee, Karlee Rose Santana. Siblings, Deleon Hendley (Janice), Mary Hendley, Ezekiel Hendley, Hansel Johnson, Gretel Johnson and James Edwards (Lashawn). Also left to cherish her memories are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and very close friends Julia Edney and Arlene Ward. Visitation will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Herbert Thompson Funeral Home Chapel from 4pm to 6pm. Services and interment will be at 11am Monday, August 10, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery in Ormond Beach. Arrangements entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.