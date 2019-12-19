Home

Unity Funeral Home
105 West New Hampshire Avenue
Deland, FL 32720
386-740-1891
Delroy Blackburn

Delroy Blackburn Obituary
Delroy Blackburn
November 28, 2019
Delroy Blackburn 49, of DeLand, Florida, transitioned into eternity at his residence on Thursday, November 28, 2019. The Celebration of Life will be 11am Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Greater Refuge of Our Lord 316 Adelle Ave., DeLand, FL. 32720, Bishop James Darby. The Visitation Hours are 5-7pm Friday, December 20, 2019 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home 105 W. New Hampshire Ave. DeLand, FL. Interment will follow the Celebration of Life at Community Cemetery 609 W. Beresford Ave. in DeLand, FL. 32720 *The time of service changed from 1pm to 11am. Please log onto ADJUnity.com for the full obituary.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
