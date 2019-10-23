Home

Deltus Bernard "Ben" McCarty


1936 - 2019
Deltus Bernard "Ben" McCarty Obituary
Deltus Bernard "Ben" McCarty
April 2, 1936 - October 11, 2019
Deltus McCarty of Orange City, FL, passed away on October 11, 2019. He was born to Deltus Olen and Mary Alice McCarty in Marengo, OH on April 2, 1936. He served in the Air Force until 1977 and retired with the rank of TSgt. He also worked a number of years for UPS. He became a pilot of single engine planes while stationed in Charleston, SC. He always wanted to be a pilot since he was a teenager in Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Melvyn, Robert, and Kenneth McCarty. He is survived by three children: Bret Michael McCarty of OH, Eileen Mae Baldwin of CA, and Fionia Mary Martindill of FL; four grandchildren; brother Paul McCarty and sister Vivian Graham. Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel, Sanford, FL. http://www.baldwinfairchildoaklawnchapel.com/.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
